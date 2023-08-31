Keybanc Maintains Stevanato Group (STVN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stevanato Group is 34.73. The forecasts range from a low of 26.60 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of 33.21.

The projected annual revenue for Stevanato Group is 1,061MM, an increase of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stevanato Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVN is 0.39%, an increase of 17.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.23% to 45,773K shares. The put/call ratio of STVN is 4.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,788K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 26.91% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,052K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442K shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 191.32% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,030K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares, representing an increase of 41.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 301.86% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,171K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 24.85% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,089K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing an increase of 68.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 329.84% over the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Background Information



Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

