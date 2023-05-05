Keybanc Maintains Stevanato Group (STVN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stevanato Group is 28.60. The forecasts range from a low of 26.04 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.52% from its latest reported closing price of 26.85.

The projected annual revenue for Stevanato Group is 1,061MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stevanato Group. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 20.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVN is 0.29%, a decrease of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 40,904K shares. The put/call ratio of STVN is 4.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,464K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,716K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,537K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 131,347.16% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,122K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 128,617.68% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,040K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,016K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 425.89% over the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

