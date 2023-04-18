Keybanc Maintains Spotify Technology (SPOT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is $134.38. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.45% from its latest reported closing price of $133.78.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is $13,855MM, an increase of 18.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zenyatta Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 155K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 61.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 136.91% over the last quarter.

DHIYX - Diamond Hill International Fund Class Y holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDT Partners holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 37.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 28.73% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 61,387.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.44%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 116,562K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Spotify Technology Background Information

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

