Keybanc Maintains Southern Company - Preferred Security (SOJF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Southern Company - Preferred Security (NYSE:SOJF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Preferred Security is $30.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.39 to a high of $34.03. The average price target represents an increase of 16.09% from its latest reported closing price of $25.92 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJF is 0.34%, an increase of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 5,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,789K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJF by 5.14% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 864K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJF by 2.66% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 822K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJF by 7.66% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 264K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJF by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.