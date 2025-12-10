Keybanc Maintains SM Energy (SM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is $35.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 76.92% from its latest reported closing price of $19.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is 3,139MM, a decrease of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.16%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 150,264K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,828K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,071K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 21.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,586K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares , representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,671K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 3,637K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 2.32% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,577K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.