Keybanc Maintains ServiceNow (NOW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is 561.37. The forecasts range from a low of 414.10 to a high of $698.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of 582.02.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is 8,918MM, an increase of 17.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2532 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.66%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.28% to 233,960K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 23,469K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,893K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,835K shares, representing a decrease of 24.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 10.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,284K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,141K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,737K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,670K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,413K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 7.19% over the last quarter.

ServiceNow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

Additional reading:

