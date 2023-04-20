Keybanc Maintains ServiceNow (NOW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is $532.09. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.88% from its latest reported closing price of $475.59.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is $8,918MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,758K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Cavalier Investments holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 63.31% over the last quarter.

Capital Group Investment Management Pte. holds 58K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Y-Intercept holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 65.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 8.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2428 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.59%, a decrease of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 212,247K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

ServiceNow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

