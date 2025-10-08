Keybanc Maintains Schrödinger (SDGR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Schrödinger (NasdaqGS:SDGR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.38% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schrödinger is $28.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.38% from its latest reported closing price of $20.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schrödinger is 505MM, an increase of 112.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schrödinger. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDGR is 0.11%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 83,339K shares. The put/call ratio of SDGR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,982K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,000K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,800K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,650K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,415K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,358K shares , representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 90.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,328K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDGR by 1.78% over the last quarter.

