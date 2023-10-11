Keybanc Maintains SBA Communications Corp - (SBAC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of SBA Communications Corp - (NASDAQ:SBAC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.42% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications Corp - is 285.53. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $343.35. The average price target represents an increase of 46.42% from its latest reported closing price of 195.01.

The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

SBA Communications Corp - Declares $0.85 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023 received the payment on September 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $195.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 2.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1515 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications Corp -. This is a decrease of 101 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.43%, a decrease of 14.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 120,850K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,564K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,147K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,293K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 16.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,370K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,042K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,780K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 16.62% over the last quarter.

SBA Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

