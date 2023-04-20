Keybanc Maintains RingCentral Inc. - (RNG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of RingCentral Inc. - (NYSE:RNG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RingCentral Inc. - is $51.53. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 76.67% from its latest reported closing price of $29.17.

The projected annual revenue for RingCentral Inc. - is $2,358MM, an increase of 18.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IQSU - IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 22.05% over the last quarter.

RSIFX - Victory RS Science and Technology Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLSPX - SPECTRUM FUND Retail Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Diversified Trust holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Guggenheim Capital holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 24.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 45.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral Inc. -. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNG is 0.15%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 96,987K shares. The put/call ratio of RNG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

RingCentral Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RingCentral, Inc. is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

