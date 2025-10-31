Keybanc Maintains ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt (RSMDF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RSMDF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.67% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $30.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.91 to a high of $34.96. The average price target represents an increase of 71.67% from its latest reported closing price of $17.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 4,363MM, a decrease of 17.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSMDF is 1.85%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.59% to 4,805K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

STESX - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 4,383K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund holds 235K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MCSE - Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF holds 82K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 8.45% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 65K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 10.84% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 6.63% over the last quarter.

