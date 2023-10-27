Keybanc Maintains Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.20% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 302.12. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $321.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.20% from its latest reported closing price of 247.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 14,470MM, a decrease of 4.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.35%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 54,715K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,832K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 1.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 0.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,518K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 1,247K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,185K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.