Keybanc Maintains Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.77% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 277.44. The forecasts range from a low of 264.62 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.77% from its latest reported closing price of 282.44.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 14,470MM, a decrease of 12.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Declares $1.00 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $282.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 3.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.35%, an increase of 3.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 57,370K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,819K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 19.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,811K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 21.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,538K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,437K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 89.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 40.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,395K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

