Keybanc Maintains Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 274.64. The forecasts range from a low of 264.62 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.07% from its latest reported closing price of 256.49.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 14,470MM, a decrease of 12.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $256.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.10%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 3.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.35%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 56,697K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,812K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 4.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,783K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,660K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 1,424K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

