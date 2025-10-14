Keybanc Maintains Regal Rexnord (RRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.88% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regal Rexnord is $180.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $214.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.88% from its latest reported closing price of $143.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regal Rexnord is 6,391MM, an increase of 9.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal Rexnord. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRX is 0.32%, an increase of 19.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 93,163K shares. The put/call ratio of RRX is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,978K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,358K shares , representing a decrease of 34.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,430K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,729K shares , representing an increase of 20.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 45.63% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 3,019K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 24.99% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,973K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 22.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,871K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.