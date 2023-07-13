Keybanc Maintains Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - (RXRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NASDAQ:RXRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 14.72. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of 12.08.

The projected annual revenue for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 63MM, an increase of 34.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXRX is 0.48%, a decrease of 14.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.71% to 130,292K shares. The put/call ratio of RXRX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 25,136K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,821K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXRX by 24.15% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,452K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kinnevik AB holds 7,653K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Data Collective IV GP holds 5,941K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 4,826K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery. Central to its mission is the Recursion Operating System, or Recursion OS, that combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what Recursion believes is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets and the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that the company uses to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights which may accelerate its programs. biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company.

