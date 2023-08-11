Keybanc Maintains Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Pure Storage Inc - (NYSE:PSTG) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.35% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage Inc - is 41.34. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.35% from its latest reported closing price of 36.47.
The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage Inc - is 3,205MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.02% to 273,370K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,396K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,839K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 97,246.41% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,091K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,453K shares, representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 19.59% over the last quarter.
FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 13,636K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,641K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 3.24% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,911K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 9.06% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,524K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 5.91% over the last quarter.
Pure Storage Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.
