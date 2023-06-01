Keybanc Maintains Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Pure Storage Inc - (NYSE:PSTG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage Inc - is 36.17. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.64% from its latest reported closing price of 28.79.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage Inc - is 3,205MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.27%, a decrease of 19.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.59% to 280,567K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,396K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,839K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 97,246.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,091K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,453K shares, representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 19.59% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,641K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,911K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 9.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,524K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Pure Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

