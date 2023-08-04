Keybanc Maintains Progyny (PGNY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progyny is 47.07. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.41% from its latest reported closing price of 40.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Progyny is 1,058MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.51%, an increase of 35.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 114,295K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 9,250K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KPCB XIII Associates holds 6,474K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,117K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,436K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing an increase of 30.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 38.41% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,886K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 107,911.38% over the last quarter.

Progyny Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. The company is redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.