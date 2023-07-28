Keybanc Maintains PROG Holdings (PRG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.37% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PROG Holdings is 36.52. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.37% from its latest reported closing price of 41.67.

The projected annual revenue for PROG Holdings is 2,518MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROG Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRG is 0.16%, an increase of 42.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 53,378K shares. The put/call ratio of PRG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,649K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 34.67% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,138K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 32.13% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 1,555K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 48.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,529K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 33.53% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,464K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 0.14% over the last quarter.

PROG Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks.

