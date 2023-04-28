Keybanc Maintains PROG Holdings (PRG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PROG Holdings is 31.21. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.69% from its latest reported closing price of 30.10.

The projected annual revenue for PROG Holdings is 2,518MM, a decrease of 0.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROG Holdings. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRG is 0.11%, an increase of 14.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 56,059K shares. The put/call ratio of PRG is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,708K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 3.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,129K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 27.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 48.46% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,575K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 14.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 22.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,489K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,354K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing an increase of 33.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 60.57% over the last quarter.

PROG Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks.

