Keybanc Maintains Parsons (PSN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.45% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Parsons is $88.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.45% from its latest reported closing price of $81.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,830MM, a decrease of 27.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.23%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 126,306K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 52,128K shares representing 48.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,975K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 11.67% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,017K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 47.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 119.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,887K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 30.82% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,115K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,028K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 14.41% over the last quarter.

