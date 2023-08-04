Keybanc Maintains Parker-Hannifin (PH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.99% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is 426.52. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.99% from its latest reported closing price of 418.18.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 19,496MM, an increase of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.37.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.37%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 129,441K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bank Of America holds 4,683K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 63.48% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,972K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 8.52% over the last quarter.
Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,962K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 9.45% over the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 3,703K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares, representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 76.35% over the last quarter.
Invesco holds 3,193K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 86.84% over the last quarter.
Parker-Hannifin Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.
Additional reading:
- Parker Hannifin Corporation Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings Presentation August 3, 2023 Exhibit 99.2 Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral re
- RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per diluted share $ 5.44 $ 0.99 $ 16.04 $ 10.09
- Form of Notice of Award under the Parker-Hannifin Corporation Long-Term Incentive Plan Under the Performance Bonus Plan, as Amended and Restated, effective as of January 25, 2023.
- Amended and Restated Regulations, dated as of April 27, 2023 (Commission File No. 1-4982).
- Parker Hannifin Corporation Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation May 4, 2023 Exhibit 99.2 Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made b
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.