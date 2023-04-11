Keybanc Maintains Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Papa John's Int'l is $96.97. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.81% from its latest reported closing price of $75.28.

The projected annual revenue for Papa John's Int'l is $2,230MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 53K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 22K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 50K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 78.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 456.48% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,759K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 23.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John's Int'l. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZZA is 0.26%, an increase of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 46,149K shares. The put/call ratio of PZZA is 2.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Papa John`s International Background Information

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

