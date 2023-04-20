Keybanc Maintains Oracle (ORCL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oracle is $98.47. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.77% from its latest reported closing price of $95.81.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is $50,392MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.05.

Oracle Declares $0.40 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $95.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lbmc Investment Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wetherby Asset Management holds 65K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 24.40% over the last quarter.

HCESX - The ESG Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SOAVX - Spirit Of America Large Cap Value Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 19.71% over the last quarter.

MWEFX - MFS Global Equity Fund A holds 574K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 0.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 175 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.51%, a decrease of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 1,309,387K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oracle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

