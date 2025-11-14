Keybanc Maintains OneWater Marine (ONEW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of OneWater Marine (NasdaqGM:ONEW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.77% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneWater Marine is $17.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.77% from its latest reported closing price of $13.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OneWater Marine is 2,024MM, an increase of 8.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneWater Marine. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEW is 0.05%, an increase of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 16,246K shares. The put/call ratio of ONEW is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,041K shares representing 12.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,383K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 7.41% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,325K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 899K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares , representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 857K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 12.91% over the last quarter.

