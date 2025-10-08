Keybanc Maintains Oddity Tech (ODD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Oddity Tech (NasdaqGM:ODD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oddity Tech is $74.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.01% from its latest reported closing price of $59.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oddity Tech is 700MM, a decrease of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oddity Tech. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 44.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODD is 0.50%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.00% to 49,450K shares. The put/call ratio of ODD is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,118K shares representing 13.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,255K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODD by 46.02% over the last quarter.

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 4,037K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,061K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 94.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODD by 2,466.42% over the last quarter.

MSD Partners holds 1,782K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,709K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing an increase of 24.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODD by 66.70% over the last quarter.

