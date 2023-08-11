Keybanc Maintains Nutanix Inc - (NTNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Nutanix Inc - (NASDAQ:NTNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutanix Inc - is 35.45. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 19.32% from its latest reported closing price of 29.71.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix Inc - is 1,818MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 200,299K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 16,669K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,196K shares, representing a decrease of 21.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 18.98% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 11,920K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 8,656K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,560K shares, representing an increase of 12.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 20.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,119K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,991K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 6.18% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,267K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,028K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Nutanix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

