Keybanc Maintains NorthWestern (NWE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NorthWestern is $60.47. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.30% from its latest reported closing price of $59.11.

The projected annual revenue for NorthWestern is $1,458MM, a decrease of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.53.

NorthWestern Declares $0.64 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $59.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.96%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 5.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP BlackRock Dividend Value Managed Volatility Fund Standard Class holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 11.23% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Total U.S. Stock Market Index Fund Investor A holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

AGF Investments holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 48.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 60.10% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 20.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthWestern. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWE is 0.24%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 71,747K shares. The put/call ratio of NWE is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Northwestern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

