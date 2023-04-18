Keybanc Maintains NextEra Energy (NEE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextEra Energy is $96.75. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of $78.54.

The projected annual revenue for NextEra Energy is $24,362MM, an increase of 16.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Montecito Bank & Trust holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MMLRX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund Class I holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 26.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 20.29% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 302K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NGUAX - Neuberger Berman Guardian Fund Investor Class holds 425K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 15.51% over the last quarter.

FPKFX - Fidelity Puritan K6 Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 37.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 31.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3628 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEE is 0.66%, a decrease of 16.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 1,759,907K shares. The put/call ratio of NEE is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

NextEra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextEra Energy, Inc. is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2020 list of 'World's Most Admired Companies' and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance.

