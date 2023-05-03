Keybanc Maintains Nerdwallet Inc - (NRDS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Nerdwallet Inc - (NASDAQ:NRDS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nerdwallet Inc - is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 75.44% from its latest reported closing price of 12.50.

The projected annual revenue for Nerdwallet Inc - is 653MM, an increase of 12.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Innovius Capital Management holds 5,209K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 3,655K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,455K shares, representing a decrease of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 15.25% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,965K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 1,453K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 5.33% over the last quarter.

FBSOX - IT Services Portfolio holds 1,269K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 24.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 125.73% over the last quarter.

Nerdwallet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to NerdWallet's expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada.

