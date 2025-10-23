Keybanc Maintains Murphy USA (MUSA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Keybanc maintained coverage of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Murphy USA is $429.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $353.50 to a high of $527.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of $378.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy USA is 24,199MM, an increase of 41.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy USA. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUSA is 0.23%, an increase of 14.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 20,460K shares. The put/call ratio of MUSA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 846K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 83.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 367.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 586K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 19.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 22.25% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 492K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 447K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.