Keybanc Maintains MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - (MSM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - (NYSE:MSM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - is $98.74. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from its latest reported closing price of $91.30.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - is $3,869MM, a decrease of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.15.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - Declares $0.79 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $91.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. -. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 48,384K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,666K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 5.87% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,542K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 9.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,458K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,361K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,233K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 50.66% over the last quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

