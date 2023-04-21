Keybanc Maintains MongoDB Inc - (MDB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of MongoDB Inc - (NASDAQ:MDB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MongoDB Inc - is $253.89. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from its latest reported closing price of $226.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MongoDB Inc - is $1,594MM, an increase of 24.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 76K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 48K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 27.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 27.97% over the last quarter.

JHBCDX - Blue Chip Growth Fund Class NAV holds 71K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 45.63% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 53.62% over the last quarter.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 94K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 42.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 64.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1137 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB Inc -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.33%, a decrease of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 74,776K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

MongoDB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

See all MongoDB Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.