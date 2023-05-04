Keybanc Maintains Materion (MTRN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Materion is 129.54. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.68% from its latest reported closing price of 118.11.

The projected annual revenue for Materion is 1,834MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materion. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRN is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 24,228K shares. The put/call ratio of MTRN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,521K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,090K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 88.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 802.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,033K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 93.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 1,457.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 620K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 547K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Materion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Its unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

