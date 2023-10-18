Keybanc Maintains Mastercard Incorporated - (MA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Mastercard Incorporated - (NYSE:MA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.69% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercard Incorporated - is 464.82. The forecasts range from a low of 404.00 to a high of $555.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.69% from its latest reported closing price of 401.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard Incorporated - is 25,812MM, an increase of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.52.

Mastercard Incorporated - Declares $0.57 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 9, 2023 will receive the payment on November 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $401.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 0.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard Incorporated -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.10%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.44% to 826,428K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,361K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,349K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,143K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,273K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 108.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,975K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,562K shares, representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 768.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,923K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,688K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 19,378K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,137K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Mastercard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, its innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. The Company's decency quotient , or DQ, drives its culture and everything it do inside and outside itself. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, Mastercard is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.