Keybanc Maintains LyondellBasell Industries NV - (LYB) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of LyondellBasell Industries NV - (NYSE:LYB) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.32% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries NV - is 98.72. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from its latest reported closing price of 91.13.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries NV - is 47,517MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1738 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries NV -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.30%, a decrease of 25.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 274,923K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,445K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,568K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 11.53% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,409K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,175K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,992K shares, representing a decrease of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 86.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,079K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,916K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,915K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,556K shares, representing a decrease of 33.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 18.75% over the last quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges?like?enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.?In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year.?

