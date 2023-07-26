Keybanc Maintains Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.64% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is 422.79. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $557.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.64% from its latest reported closing price of 382.12.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is 9,276MM, an increase of 14.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.42%, a decrease of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 123,029K shares. The put/call ratio of LULU is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,797K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,865K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,428K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 5.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,790K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,595K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995K shares, representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 3,008K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Lululemon Athletica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

