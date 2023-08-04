Keybanc Maintains Livent (LTHM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.95% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Livent is 33.67. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.95% from its latest reported closing price of 22.91.

The projected annual revenue for Livent is 1,138MM, an increase of 21.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Livent. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTHM is 0.34%, a decrease of 16.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 202,674K shares. The put/call ratio of LTHM is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,066K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,291K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,573K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,824K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 85.24% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,879K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,946K shares, representing an increase of 49.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 108.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,557K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,944K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company.

Livent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina.

