Keybanc Maintains Life Storage (LSI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.88% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Life Storage is $132.51. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.88% from its latest reported closing price of $140.79.

The projected annual revenue for Life Storage is $1,135MM, an increase of 8.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.64.

Life Storage Declares $1.20 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share ($4.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.08 per share.

At the current share price of $140.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.77%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 6.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Advisers holds 346K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 1.50% over the last quarter.

DON - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 143K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 50.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 55.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,137K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing a decrease of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 26.13% over the last quarter.

DAREX - Dunham Real Estate Stock Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 85.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 50.82% over the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 23K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 44.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSI by 99.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life Storage. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSI is 0.40%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 90,161K shares. The put/call ratio of LSI is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Life Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 31 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

