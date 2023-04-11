Keybanc Maintains Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor is $97.18. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.28% from its latest reported closing price of $91.44.

The projected annual revenue for Lattice Semiconductor is $749MM, an increase of 13.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - INVESCO V.I. Technology Fund Series I holds 40K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - LargeCap Growth Account I Class 1 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 20.05% over the last quarter.

BIASX - Brown Advisory Small-Cap Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 207K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 44K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.40%, an increase of 29.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 173,402K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lattice Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lattice Semiconductor is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

