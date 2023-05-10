Keybanc Maintains Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jacobs Engineering Group is 156.68. The forecasts range from a low of 138.37 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.93% from its latest reported closing price of 118.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jacobs Engineering Group is 16,142MM, an increase of 3.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group Declares $0.26 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $118.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jacobs Engineering Group. This is an increase of 677 owner(s) or 133.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 559.49% to 126,560K shares. The put/call ratio of J is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,720K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,613K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 6,107K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 4,188K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares, representing a decrease of 25.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J by 4.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,837K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J by 2.92% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,696K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

See all Jacobs Engineering Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.