Keybanc Maintains Intuit (INTU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuit is $494.56. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.99% from its latest reported closing price of $441.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is $14,431MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - S&P 500 Index Master Portfolio holds 257K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 35.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 27.16% over the last quarter.

STF Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 16.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.59%, a decrease of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 271,571K shares. The put/call ratio of INTU is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intuit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

See all Intuit regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.