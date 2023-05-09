Keybanc Maintains ICU Medical (ICUI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICU Medical is 209.10. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.62% from its latest reported closing price of 184.04.

The projected annual revenue for ICU Medical is 2,424MM, an increase of 5.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICU Medical. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICUI is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 30,099K shares. The put/call ratio of ICUI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,557K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 1.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,423K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,366K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 1.73% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,241K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 939K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

ICU Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

