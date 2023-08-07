Keybanc Maintains IAC Inc - (IAC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of IAC Inc - (NASDAQ:IAC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for IAC Inc - is 86.63. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 32.19% from its latest reported closing price of 65.53.

The projected annual revenue for IAC Inc - is 5,316MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAC Inc -. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 9.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAC is 0.43%, an increase of 34.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.16% to 80,464K shares. The put/call ratio of IAC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,187K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares, representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 0.08% over the last quarter.

ShawSpring Partners holds 4,270K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,633K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,726K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,564K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 24.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,448K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 9.49% over the last quarter.

IAC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IAC/InterActiveCorpare is guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC 25 years ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. company will always evolve, but its basic principle of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

