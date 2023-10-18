Keybanc Maintains i3 Verticals Inc - (IIIV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of i3 Verticals Inc - (NASDAQ:IIIV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for i3 Verticals Inc - is 30.75. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 46.76% from its latest reported closing price of 20.95.

The projected annual revenue for i3 Verticals Inc - is 412MM, an increase of 14.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in i3 Verticals Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIIV is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 26,102K shares. The put/call ratio of IIIV is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,910K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 50.57% over the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 1,204K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,068K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 754K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 15.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 707K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

i3 Verticals Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, public sector and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.3 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

