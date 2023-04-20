Keybanc Maintains HubSpot (HUBS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HubSpot is $449.18. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.13% from its latest reported closing price of $419.27.

The projected annual revenue for HubSpot is $2,102MM, an increase of 21.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 20.30% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP T. Rowe Price Structured Mid-Cap Growth Fund Standard Class holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners holds 38K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 5.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1174 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.39%, an increase of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 51,843K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

HubSpot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

