Keybanc Maintains Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.36% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Howmet Aerospace is 56.93. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 28.36% from its latest reported closing price of 44.35.

The projected annual revenue for Howmet Aerospace is 6,236MM, an increase of 0.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howmet Aerospace. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWM is 0.28%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 452,894K shares. The put/call ratio of HWM is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 22,610K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,824K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 18,992K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,596K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 17,442K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,223K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 181.08% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 17,095K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,676K shares, representing a decrease of 44.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,362K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,468K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion.

