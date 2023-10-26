Keybanc Maintains Herc Holdings (HRI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.60% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is 170.45. The forecasts range from a low of 117.16 to a high of $232.05. The average price target represents an increase of 66.60% from its latest reported closing price of 102.31.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is 3,310MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRI is 0.31%, an increase of 24.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 32,028K shares. The put/call ratio of HRI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,677K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,277K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 28.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,210K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 1,328.72% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,205K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing a decrease of 20.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 858K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 17.36% over the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

