Keybanc Maintains Herc Holdings (HRI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Keybanc maintained coverage of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.54% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is 164.98. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.54% from its latest reported closing price of 145.31.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is 3,310MM, an increase of 13.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 12.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRI is 0.25%, a decrease of 17.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 33,230K shares. The put/call ratio of HRI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,682K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,454K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 36.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 39.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,139K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 88.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,033K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing a decrease of 17.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 29.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 810K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

